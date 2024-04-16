West Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said on Monday that the INDI alliance will soon become a relic of the past as their place will be in a museum, as people are eagerly waiting to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Soon the INDI alliance will find its place in a museum. The next generation will learn that there was a time when CPI (M) and Congress existed. They have lost their footing and lack popular support, as everyone is eager to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidates," he said.

Tripura CM Saha was addressing an election campaign in support of BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb at Banamalipur assembly constituency in the West Tripura district and highlighted that in the 2023 elections, not a single instance of violence was reported in Tripura.

He said that even in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur by-elections, where polls were conducted peacefully, the BJP emerged victorious.

"This proves that people have faith in PM Modi's Sabka Saath Sabka Viswas. The overwhelming support we've received during the nomination filing ceremonies for our candidates clearly indicates what will happen on June 4. You can gauge people's desires by looking at their faces," he said.

Tripura CM also held a roadshow at Bardowali constituency on Monday.

He also criticised the opposition for identifying themselves as the CPI-Congress alliance and resorting to the term INDI alliance.

"This is an unholy alliance. The CPI (M) and Congress are like carbon copies. What CPI(M) has done, Congress has replicated during their regime. The state witnessed massive violence during their periods," CM Saha further said.

"BJP does not condone such actions. We are committed to overall development, following PM Modi's philosophy of inclusivity and working for all. However, during the UPA government, we witnessed numerous scams. Since 2014, the landscape of politics has changed. PM Modi has declared zero tolerance against corruption," he added.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Tripura is scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while East Tripura will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

