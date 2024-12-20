New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): India has achieved a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.0 as per National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) (2019-21), said Union MoS Anupriya Patel in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Union Minister Patel said that this achievement is aligned with the National Population Policy 2000 and the National Health Policy 2017 (TFR of 2.1). The government focuses on achieving and maintaining replacement levels of fertility across regions by raising awareness about healthy timing and spacing of pregnancies, ensuring the availability of family planning services, and approving the budgets proposed by states in the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP) based on their specific needs to manage fertility.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Passes Police Amendment Bill 2024, Making It Mandatory To Take Permission From State Before Arrest of Public Servant.

The National Family Planning Programme is reviewed through the Common Review Mission (CRM), National Programme Coordination Committee (NPCC) meetings, State, Regional and National review meetings, field monitoring visits, and National Family Health Survey (NFHS) on a continuous basis, she added.

The Union Minister stated that several steps have been taken by the government to ensure family planning and population control in the country including Expanded Contraceptive Choices comprises of Condoms, combined oral contraceptive pills, Emergency contraceptive pills, intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD), and Sterilization are provided to the beneficiaries.

Also Read | Digital Arrest in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Elderly Man of INR 20 Lakh Saying 'INR 5,000 Crore Used in Money Laundering in Bank Account'.

The Contraceptive basket has also been expanded with new contraceptives, namely Injectable contraceptive MPA (Antara Programme) and Centchroman (Chhaya).

According to the written reply, Mission Parivar Vikas is implemented in seven high-focused states and six North-Eastern states to improve access to contraceptives and family planning services.

Additionally, a compensation scheme for sterilization acceptors is provided to beneficiaries to compensate for the loss of wages incurred. Post-pregnancy contraception in the form of Post-Partum Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (PPIUCD), Post-Abortion Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (PAIUCD), and Post-partum Sterilization (PPS) is provided to beneficiaries, the release said.

In this regard, the 'World Population Day Campaign' and 'Vasectomy Fortnight' are observed every year to boost awareness of Family Planning and service delivery across all States and Union Territories.

Additionally, home delivery of the Contraceptives Scheme by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) is also facilitated. A Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FP-LMIS) is in place for the management of family planning commodities at all levels of health facilities, she stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)