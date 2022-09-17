New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): With more than 87,137 people voluntarily donating blood in a single day (as per provisional reports till 7:40 pm today), the country has surpassed the previous best of 87,059 (2014) to create a new world record, said the officials of Ministry of Health on Saturday.

This is a significant achievement in the countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive, Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav which was kickstarted by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today by donating blood at a blood donation camp at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

Dr Mandaviya hailed the extraordinary achievement in his tweet.

"New world record! Today I am happy to inform that on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji Raktdaan AmritMahotsav more than 87 thousand people have donated blood voluntarily so far, which is a new world record. This is an invaluable gift from the country to our beloved Pradhan Sevak," tweeted Mandaviya.

"As another remarkable aspect of this nationwide drive, 6,136 camps have been registered for this mega drive along with more than 1.95 lakh blood donors registered so far on E-Rakt Kosh portal," read a statement.

In another step towards ensuring health for all, President Droupadi Murmu launched 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' to eliminate TB by 2025, on 9th September 2022.

"Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an extension of Hon'ble Prime Minister's citizen- centric policies and a key step in ensuring enhanced awareness regarding the treatment for TB, a curable disease. The treatment is available free of cost at government health facilities," added the statement.

The initiative has gained momentum and so far roughly 13.5 lakh TB patients have registered on the Nikshay portal, out of which 9.5 lakh active TB patients have given their consent for adoption.

The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal is facilitating in providing additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.

The Nikshay Mitras can also register on the website and more than 15,000 such mitras have registered so far and shown their commitment to provide support for over 9.5 lakh TB patients. (ANI)

