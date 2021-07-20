New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India administered more than 31.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses on Tuesday, taking the cumulative vaccination coverage to nearly 41.52 crores.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has administered 41,52,25,632 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, while 31,79,469 doses were administered today.

Further, the ministry informed that 15,03,713 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,36,257 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 12,92,52,381 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 52,11,066 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

"Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," the Ministry said. (ANI)

