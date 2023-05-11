New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Vinod K Jacob, a 2000-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was on Thursday appointed as India's next ambassador to Bahrain.

Jacob is currently serving as deputy high commissioner in the Indian mission in Colombo.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

In another announcement, the MEA said Acquino Vimal will be the next ambassador to the kingdom of Norway.

Vimal, a 2000-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is serving as the deputy chief of mission in the Indian embassy in Beijing.

The MEA also said Bharath Kumar Kuthati, who is from the 2006 IFS batch, has been appointed as the next high commissioner to the Republic of Botswana.

