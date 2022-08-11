New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The grand finale of a youth-centric activation programme conceived by the Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to "instill a deeper sense of love for the country" will be hosted in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

'Badhe Chalo' has been organised since August 5, and has witnessed seven days of power-packed performances across 70 cities of India, the ministry said.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Andhra Pradesh Women Ministers Tie Rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It will culminate with a grand finale on Saturday at the Talkatora Stadium, in the evening, the ministry said in a statement.

"'Badhe Chalo' is a youth-centric activation conceived by the Ministry of Culture to instill a deeper sense of love for the country, amongst young hearts. This finale will be a spectacular star-studded event with performances by Indian Idols Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal," it said.

Also Read | Vedic Scriptures Like Manusmriti Give Respect to Women, Says Delhi High Court Justice Prathiba Singh.

The event will be graced by the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur and Chief Guest Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy as the Guest of Honour, the ministry said.

As the fervour of "Har Ghar Tiranga" is picking up across the country after the clarion call of Prime Minister, 'Badhe Chalo' has added to the excitement with mass participation from Itanagar, Dimapur, Imphal in the east to the Wagah Border, Surat, Goa, Daman in the west and from Srinagar and Jammu in north to Chennai and Bengaluru in south, and even the remotest places like Daman and Port Blair, it added.

"Badhe Chalo movement received encouraging response from the youth of our nation in a way that resonates with them i.e. through song and dance. The Wagah Border event was a sight to behold and remember. In most places, crowds joined in the flash dance making it even more spectacular. The 'Badhe Chalo' anthem has been appreciated by one and all, both young and old," the culture ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)