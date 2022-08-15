New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): With India celebrating its 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at Rajghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort today. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi.

Apart from around 250 eminent personalities who are expected to arrive at the Red Fort on Monday, nearly 8,000-10,000 people are also likely to attend the programme.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 76th Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Police is making constant attempts to ensure impregnable security in the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day, by keeping an eye on the potential terror modules and "anti-social elements" in the city, the police said.

Delhi Police have installed 1,000 high-resolution cameras in areas near Red Fort.

The police informed that they have tightened the security and vigilance at all the eight borders of Delhi as well as the busy markets of the city. The security near the Red Fort has been beefed up with many layers of protection as the inputs received from International Border are not only specific but are considered strong enough.

For enhanced security at the Independence Day programme, the police personnel have deployed anti-drone system to ensure protection against drone attacks. This anti-drone system was manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics (BEL).

According to Delhi Police, the Red Fort is shielded with a radar system to ensure its safety from drones, as it is another threat apart from the technological dangers for security. The police personnel are also taught the ways to combat suspected objects flying in the sky, the police said.

The police received some specifically strong alerts concerning the security in Delhi on August 15.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

