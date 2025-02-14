New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The border forces of India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual talks here next week with issues such as border fence construction and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants figuring among the discussion points, an official statement said on Friday.

The 55th Director General-Level Border Co-ordination Conference between BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be organised at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters here between February 17-20 February, the first top-level meeting between the two sides post the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam 2025: Delhi Metro Makes Special Arrangement for Classes 10 and 12 from February 15 to April 4.

The Indian side will be led by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the BGB delegation will be headed by Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

Discussions will be held on prevention against attack/assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants/nationals, how to prevent trans-border crimes, construction of single row fence, action against Indian Insurgent Groups in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan and Confidence Building Measures and other issues.

Also Read | HSBTE Result 2025: HSBTE Diploma Results Released at hsbte.org.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

The last edition of these bi-annual talks was held in Dhaka in March last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)