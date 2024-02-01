New Delhi, February 1: Leaders of several parties of the INDIA opposition bloc would meet here on Friday morning to chalk out their joint strategy during the budget session of Parliament. 'We Are on the Right Track for Viksit Bharat': Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says Govt Aims To Reduce Fiscal Deficit to 5.1% in Union Budget 2024-25 (Watch Videos).

Sources on Thursday said the leaders would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10.30 am on Friday and discuss their joint strategy. 'Separate Country for South India': Congress MP DK Suresh Alleges 'Injustice' in Funds Distribution After Union Budget 2024–25.

Various parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been coordinating their floor strategy during Parliament sessions and have moved unitedly to corner the BJP-led Centre on various issues.

