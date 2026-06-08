India News | INDIA Bloc Seeks All-party Meeting on Economic Situation, People-centric Issues

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): INDIA bloc parties met here on Monday and sought an all-party meeting on the economic situation and other people-centric issues.

Leaders of 23 opposition parties today attended the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) here today.

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Briefing reporters in presence of the senior alliance leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the meeting unanimously agreed on five broad points, which will be taken up immediately.

He said that the INDIA bloc leaders decided to jointly write to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, vote manipulation and the "stealing of elections". The leaders agreed that the letter would be delivered to the CJI very soon, seeking intervention on concerns raised by member parties regarding the electoral process.

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Kharge disclosed that the alliance also unanimously resolved to demand the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister. Opposition leaders noted that the handling of examination-related issues had adversely affected the interests of students and their families.

The INDIA bloc also called upon the Union government to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest to deliberate on the precarious current economic situation, unemployment, price rise, issues concerning farmers and other people-centric matters, such as atrocities against marginalised sections, which require urgent policy intervention.

The Congress president said that the opposition parties unanimously decided to institutionalise regular consultations within the alliance. Leaders agreed that INDIA bloc meetings would be held once every two months, with the next gathering scheduled to take place in Hyderabad in August, he added.

Kharge also said that to strengthen coordination during Parliament proceedings, the alliance decided to continue its parliamentary strategy meetings throughout the upcoming Monsoon Session. Daily morning coordination meetings will be held at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to ensure a unified approach on key legislative and political issues.

Earlier in his opening remarks to the meeting, Kharge called for greater unity among constituents of the INDIA bloc, urging opposition parties to intensify their collective efforts against political, economic, social and foreign policy challenges confronting the country under the Narendra Modi-led government. He said the opposition grouping had demonstrated its strength and cohesion in Parliament on April 17, 2026, when it united to oppose and defeat the Centre's proposed delimitation-related legislation in the Lok Sabha. He said the alliance should build on that success and continue working in close coordination in the months ahead. (ANI)

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