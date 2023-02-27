Nagpur, Feb 27 (PTI) Renowned social worker and Gandhian Rajagopal PV, who has been chosen for this year's Niwano Peace Prize, on Monday said India can be an exporter of peace and non-violence as it is the country of the Buddha, Jainism, Gandhiji and Vinoba Bhave.

Rajagopal (74), who will receive the award in Tokyo in Japan on May 11, said it was a recognition for all those involved in voluntary work among the poor as well as for Gandhian ideas and philosophy.

"Internationally, Gandhi is in great demand. Peace and non-violence are in great demand. America may export nuclear weapons and arms, some other countries may export computers, Australia may export coal and minerals. India should export peace and non violence as it is the land of the Buddha, Jainism, Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave," he opined.

Speaking to PTI while on his way to neighbouring Chhattisgarh for a three-day "jungle satyagrah", he said India's voluntary sector was demoralised as the party in power was putting it down by giving preference to its own cadre.

He said ten people in every district of India and several others in neighbouring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal, totalling 9,000, were being trained as "peace builders" by the South Asia Peace Alliance (SAPA) and informed about the desire of the Ekta Parishad to start dialogues to end conflicts, including Left Wing Extremism.

"We have written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on this issue. All those picking up guns are young people. Adivasis have suffered a lot due to violence so a dialogue is required, for which I have spoken to the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. At some stage, we need to talk to these armed groups," he said.

The peace prize, named after Nikkyo Niwano, founder and first president of Buddhist organisation Rissho Koseikai, encourages individuals and organisations that have contributed significantly to inter-religious cooperation and furthering world peace.

