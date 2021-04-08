New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) India and China are likely to hold the next round of corps commander level talks on Friday that is expected to focus on disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.

They said India will insist on early disengagement of troops in Gogra and Hot Springs besides pressing for resolution of pending issues in Depsang plains.

The people said the two sides had an exchange of views on holding the 11th round of military talks on Friday.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February in line with an agreement on disengagement.

In the subsequent military talks on February 20, India insisted on resolution of outstanding issues including in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.

India has been insisting that peace and tranquility along the border is essential for overall ties between the two countries.

Last week, India hoped that China will work with it to ensure disengagement of troops in remaining areas of eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

It said de-escalation of tension alone will lead to restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas and provide conditions for progress of bilateral ties.

In late March, Army chief Gen MM Naravane said that the threat to India has only "abated" following the disengagement in Pangong lake areas but it has not gone away altogether.

