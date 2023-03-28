New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Raising a toast to the country's burgeoning cocktail culture, the much-celebrated 'India Cocktail Week' (ICW) will make its return to the capital after a four year corona-induced hiatus, starting April 1.

The two-day festival, to be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, will bring together some of India's most talented bartenders, mixologists, spirit brands, and cocktail enthusiasts to showcase the latest trends, techniques, and flavours in the country's cocktail scene.

"India Cocktail Week was founded with the vision of bringing together cocktail enthusiasts and industry professionals to celebrate the art of mixology and elevate the drinking culture in India.

". . . As we navigate the post-pandemic landscape, I am confident that the people of the capital are eager to indulge in their favourite cocktails and let loose in style. This year's ICW promises to be a celebration like no other," said Rakshay Dhariwal, co-founder of ICW, in a statement.

One of the key highlights of the festival this year would be the International Bar from the world's top 50 bars -- including the likes of Locale Firenze from Florence, Asia Today & Teens of Thailand from Bangkok, Low Tide from Singapore -- hosting guest shifts at the festival.

Besides innovative cocktails, keeping the visitors' spirits high in this high-octane event will be an exciting line-up of top performers, featuring 'Peter Cat Recording Co', 'When Chai Met Toast', 'SickFlip' and 'DJ KAN-i', among others.

Hosting food-pops of several renowned food brands, the festival also promises to offer the best of multi-cuisine delicacies to its patrons.

The ICW will come to a close on April 2.

