New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) India on Monday strongly condemned last week's attack on a mountain resort in Dohuk region of northern Iraq in which eight tourists were reportedly killed and 20 others wounded.

Following the killings last Wednesday, some Iraqi officials claimed that Turkey was behind the attack, but the Turkish foreign ministry rejected the allegations.

Also Read | Gurugram: Drone Covers 20 Kms in 30 Minutes To Deliver Frozen Food.

"India strongly condemns the recent killings in the Zakho district of Dohuk governorate, Kurdistan region of Iraq, which is a clear violation of the country's sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"India expresses its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the dastardly attack, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Inflicts Burns On Private Parts of 9-Year-Old Adopted Daughter As Punishment for Bedwetting in Indore; Booked.

The MEA said India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed on Monday in condolence books opened by the government of Iraq in Baghdad and the Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)