New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

"India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500," according to the MoHFW.

On Sunday, about 70.97 per cent of the 496 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, contributed by Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

India reported 41,810 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696. (ANI)

