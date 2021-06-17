New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said India has performed better in managing the COVID-19 pandemic compared to many smaller countries of Europe with a much lesser population.

According to an official statement, he said various preventive measures were taken to contain the second wave of the pandemic and vaccination is the mainstay of this strategy.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, on Thursday visited the exclusive vaccination camp organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare at CSOI, Chanakyapuri for its officers, staff and their family members.

This is the second such camp organised by the department within a fortnight and all eligible candidates between 18 to 44 years of age were administered the Covishield vaccine, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Lauding the vision and pre-emptive decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jitendra Singh said, "India has performed better in managing the pandemic compared to many other smaller countries of Europe with much lesser population."

He noted that more than 26 crore people have got vaccinated in India to date, the statement said.

This, he said, not only makes it the world's fastest vaccination drive but also makes it distinct because of the smooth manner in which it has proceeded despite the heterogeneous character of the country and a huge population of 135 crore.

He said, the concept of "vaccination at workplace" has emerged as a successful model and urged the states and Union Territories to emulate the same.

The minister noted with optimism that all wings of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions are organising regular vaccination camps to achieve the 100 per cent target of jabs for officers, staff and their family members at the earliest.

Singh was informed that about 150 people were vaccinated during this drive which was organised in sprawling lawns in order to reduce the chances of infection and also maintain proper social distancing, the statement said.

The first camp which was held earlier this month had covered officers, staff and their families in the age group of 45 years and above.

While making an appeal to all the eligible family members to get the jab at the earliest, Singh said the exclusive camp has been set up for the convenience of the officials of the Department of Pensions and DARPG so that they feel encouraged to get inoculated at the earliest.

He further said that other ministries and departments of the Government of India have also been advised to set up similar vaccination camps in their premises for the convenience of their employees and their families.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the enthusiasm and compliance with which employees and their families are availing the facility and thus contributing to one of the fastest vaccination drives in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)