New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The second edition of India Energy Week 2024 in Goa concluded successfully today, with an announcement that the next edition of the global energy conclave will be held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi between February 11-14, a press release from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also announced that the fourth edition of the global conclave in 2026 will be back in Goa at the IPSHEM-ONGC-Training Institute.

The four-day event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featured global oil, gas, biofuels and renewable companies exhibiting their products and services. The platform allowed the global energy ecosystem to collaborate, innovate and grow through meaningful partnerships across the energy spectrum, the release read.

On the first day of India Energy Week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second edition of IEW 2024 in Goa. In his inaugural address PM Modi emphasised India's commitment to unprecedented levels of investment in the energy sector while addressing the gathering of global energy leaders. The Prime Minister also underlined that the massive government spending in the sector will create new avenues for investment in India, the release read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the integrated Sea Survival Training Centre, ONGC Institute in Goa. PM Modi also witnessed a briefing on underwater escape exercises and a demonstration of the training center.

Later in the day, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri participated in a ministerial panel titled ''Ensuring energy security for nations and industry in a VUCA world" along with Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Energy Affairs, Cabinet minister, Qatar, Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources Republic of Guyana, and Secretary General OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais, the release read.

In another conference during the day, ONGC Chairman and MD Arun Kumar Singh while participating in a panel discussion titled 'The industry's role in securing affordable energy access - balancing growing demand and sustainable supply' said that India's energy demand will continue to grow over the coming years and will only begin to taper off after 17-18 years.

On the second day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a report 'Indian Oil Market Outlook to 2030' stating India will become the largest source of global oil demand growth between 2024 and 2030.

Akshay Kumar Singh, MD and CEO, of Petronet LNG while speaking at the Leadership Panel on "Developing LNG markets and infrastructure" said India's achievement of the target of increasing natural gas share in total energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from six per cent currently is dependent on affordable pricing and synchronisation of infrastructure in the supply chain.

India's G20 Sherpa and former CEO Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant while speaking at a ministerial panel titled 'South-South Cooperation: Energy for Inclusive Growth' said that India will become an exporter of clean energy by 2047. India's G20 Sherpa Kant said that the country will achieve the milestone by exporting green hydrogen, the release read.

On the third day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a press conference commended the technology innovations showcased at the second edition of IEW 2024 in Goa.

The Union Minister also said that India has achieved 12 per cent ethanol blending with petrol five months ahead of the estimated target and this has led the government to revise the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending by five years to 2025.

Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas while speaking at the Spotlight Session titled 'India - a blueprint of energy transition for emerging economies' said that India's emergence as the demand centre for energy in the world provides arbitrage opportunities around the globe for procuring natural gas.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced the launch of 'Pure for Sure'. The initiative, inaugurated by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri aims to eradicate last-mile delivery inefficiencies and elevate customer satisfaction to unprecedented levels, the release read. (ANI)

