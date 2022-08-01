Raipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the country was going through its most challenging phase since Independence as democratic institutions were being destroyed one after the other since the last eight years.

Baghel was virtually addressing a conference titled 'India at 75: In Review', which is being held by SOAS University of London with the aim of starting a reflective conversation on India's growth story in the 75th year of its Independence, a government official said.

The three day conference will conclude on August 3, he added.

"Our freedom fighters proved by their sacrifice that our unity as a nation amid the diversity of all caste, religion, societies was our greatest strength," an official statement quoted the CM as saying in the conference.

Carrying forward the values with which India had started the journey after Independence, it was moving ahead on the path of development, the CM said, adding that these values are the very soul of our Constitution that has kept our democracy alive despite the challenges.

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led Central government, Baghel said, “Our Constitution ensures social, economic and political equality for every citizen. But the irony is that for the last eight years, democratic institutions in the country are being demolished one after the other. Secularism is being outrightly denied."

"It is the most challenging phase after Independence. The freedom and autonomy of the democratic institutions in the country are being destroyed. The country is facing the threat of a divided society in the name of religion," he added.

He said the Congress was presently fighting the second battle for independence in the country and the battle was to protect freedom rather than to achieve it.

Baghel said new schemes and policies formulated by his government in Chhattisgarh were inspired by the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"We shifted the focus of Chhattisgarh's economy from cities to villages. We ensured farmers and tribals got fair value for their hard work and have access to their legal rights on jal-jungle-zameen (water-forest-land). We made farmers financially empowered and resourceful by waiving off their debts," he said.

