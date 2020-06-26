New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held virtual consultations with German State Secretary Miguel Berger on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas including addressing the challenges of COVID-19, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The two sides took stock of the extensive cooperation in addressing the challenges of COVID-19, including the supply of medicines, equipment and technology," the External Affairs Ministry said in a release.

During virtual foreign secretary-level consultations, "They agreed to advance the various areas of bilateral cooperation and initiate consultations in the context of India's upcoming membership of the UN Security Council (2021-22) and G20 Presidency (2022) and Germany's present membership of the UN Security Council and forthcoming Presidency of the European Union," it added. (ANI)

