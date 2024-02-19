New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India has changed due to good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it will continue to remain so as common people have now taken its responsibility, senior BJP leader BL Santhosh said on Monday.

Addressing an event organised to launch a book titled ‘India Before and After 2024, Why Bharat needs BJP', Santhosh said India has become such a strong country under Prime Minister Modi's leadership that nobody can dare to do anything wrong against the country, be it China, Pakistan or any other nation.

The BJP national general secretary (organisation) also criticised the previous Congress-led government for taking foreign dignitaries to the Taj Mahal and said its "structure is good but there is no India in it".

Today, delegates from different countries visit Varanasi to participate in the Ganga 'aarti' and other places which showcase India's culture and heritage, he said.

“Our country has changed. Now it will take a humongous effort to take the country back to the situation that was there in 2014 because this change has become a phenomena and a system,” he said.

“It has become possible because of an individual, Modi ji, and now ordinary people have taken this in their hands,” he added.

Santhosh said the governments are meant to ensure internal and external security of the country, preserve and publicise its culture and thoughts, and ensure welfare of the last person and provide good governance.

“And the Modi government has succeeded in meeting all these four parameters, which were earlier non-existent in our country,” he said.

While internal and external security of the country is the foremost responsibility of any government, former prime ministers Mamnohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi had forgotten it during their terms, he charged.

The BJP leader said there is rule of law in the country today so much so that people are scared of being on the wrong side of the law.

“This fear is not just in our country, but all over the world...China will also think twice and Pakistan will think hundred times before doing anything wrong in the country (India),” he said, adding, “Modi has become movers and shakers in international security”.

Santhosh said there were a number of anti-nationals operating from the foreign soil but many of them are not there today. “They have been neutralised. God knows who neutralised them,” he added.

The BJP leader highlighted India's growing stature in the world and said, “We are part of QUAD. India knows how to maintain a good relationship with Russia and America and manage both of them.”

“Let me share an informal incident. Amid Ukrain-Russia struggle, when the UN secretary general could not speak to the the two countries, they (UN) requested our prime minister to intervene so that they can pick up his phone. Such a position of India is gradually building today,” he added.

