New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Union government on Friday held a webinar with officials of the Cambodian Army to boost defence cooperation, said an official statement.

"Senior MoD (Ministry of Defence) officials from the Indian side and senior army officials from the Cambodian side participated in the webinar and spoke about enhancing defence cooperation between both the nations," the statement noted.

Also Read | RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Karnataka Assembly Pays Tribute to the Legendary Singer by Observing One-Minute Silence in the House.

The webinar is part of a series of webinars being organised with friendly foreign countries in order to boost Indian defence exports and achieve the defence export target of USD 5 billion in the next five years, the Defence Ministry's statement noted.

The theme of the webinar was 'Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo', said the statement.

Also Read | Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Unveiled by Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs (View Pics).

Various Indian companies such as Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd and Mahindra Defence Systems Pvt Ltd made presentations about their defence equipment at the webinar.

"The webinar was attended by more than 200 delegates and 100 virtual exhibition stalls have been set up in the Expo," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)