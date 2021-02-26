New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) India and Ireland discussed a wide range of issues on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda on Thursday and agreed to work closely together during their innings at the world body this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Officials of the two countries held bilateral consultations on UNSC issues using the video-teleconferencing platform, during which both sides congratulated each other on their election to the UNSC and briefed each other on their priorities.

The Irish delegation was led by Gerard Keown, UN Director and Head of the UNSC Task Team, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and also included the country's ambassador to India, along with its Permanent Mission to UN officials.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP and Summits), Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation, along with the Indian ambassador in Dublin and other officials.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and agreed to work closely together during their innings at the world body in 2021-2022, the MEA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)