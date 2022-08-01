New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated Shushila Devi for winning silver medal in judo in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, and said her performance has inspired millions of girls.

Shushila Devi signed off with a silver medal after losing the women's 48-kg final against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi.

"Congratulations to Shushila Devi on winning silver medal in Judo at the #CommonwealthGames. Your impressive performance has won you countless admirers and inspired millions of girls. India is proud of you," Murmu tweeted.

