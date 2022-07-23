New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) was conducted between Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Indian Navy in the Andaman Sea on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Sukanya, an offshore patrol vessel and JS Samidare, a Murasame class destroyer, undertook various exercises including seamanship activities, aircraft operations and tactical manoeuvres as part of the operational interaction.

The two countries have been carrying out regular exercises in Indian Ocean Region towards reinforcing maritime association.

The exercise were aimed at enhancing interoperability and streamlining seamanship and communication procedures. This exercise is part of the ongoing efforts between the two navies towards ensuring safe and secure international shipping and trade in Indian Ocean Region, said the Defence Ministry. (ANI)

