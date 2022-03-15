New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Ahead of a planned visit to India by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week, the two countries on Tuesday reviewed bilateral cooperation, including the progress of ongoing projects in the areas of connectivity, hydropower and skill development.

Kishida is set to arrive in India on Saturday afternoon and is expected to leave for Cambodia the next day.

On Tuesday, the two sides held the sixth joint meeting of the India-Japan Act East Forum (AEF) in Delhi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Satoshi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"They reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in various areas including connectivity, hydropower, forest management, water supply and sewerage, skill development and Japanese language education," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two sides also exchanged views on possible new areas of cooperation.

The MEA said the meeting was attended by representatives of the relevant ministries and state governments of the northeastern region.

"In addition, officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Foundation (JF) participated," it added.

Japan has evinced interests in assisting the northeastern states in implementing various development projects.

