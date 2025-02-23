New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): India is not only adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) but is also proactively shaping policies to ensure its effective governance, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated during the 6th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam on Saturday.

The Minister highlighted the government's initiatives to promote Artificial Intelligence, next-generation sectors such as Space and Drones, and advancements in Science, Technology, and Innovation.

She referred to the recent AI Action Summit in Paris, which India co-chaired with France, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about AI being a global responsibility rather than just a national issue. She stressed the importance of AI being ethical, inclusive, and trustworthy.

The Minister underscored several key initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and self-reliance in India. She emphasised the 'India AI Mission,' which has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,300 crore to build computing infrastructure, develop indigenous AI capabilities, attract AI talent, and finance AI start-ups.

Additionally, three Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, focused on Healthcare, Agriculture, and Sustainable Cities, were announced in 2023, with another Centre of Excellence dedicated to Education introduced in this year's budget.

Speaking on India's advancements in space technology, the Minister noted that IN-SPACe has signed over 70 MoUs with Non-Government Entities (NGEs) to support space activities. She also highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in January 2023 with an outlay of Rs20,000 crore over five years, aimed at positioning India as a global hub for the production, usage, and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to fostering research and innovation through initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission (2021), the National Quantum Mission (2023), and the establishment of an 'Anusandhan' corpus of Rs1 lakh crore for long-term financing of research in emerging domains.

Furthermore, she highlighted the proposal for 10,000 PM Research Fellowships for technological research in IITs and IISc and the creation of five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling to equip youth with manufacturing skills.

She pointed out that India's rank in the Global Innovation Index has improved significantly, rising to 39th place in 2024 from 81st in 2015. The country's patent-to-GDP ratio has also seen notable growth, increasing from 144 in 2013 to 381 in 2023.

Additionally, as per WIPO in 2023, India now holds the 7th position in intangible asset intensity and secured the 6th spot in global intellectual property filings. India's Network Readiness Index ranking has also improved from 79th in 2019 to 49th in 2024, reflecting the country's progress toward greater innovation and self-reliance.

The Minister emphasized that the government has taken extensive inputs from stakeholders and is continuously formulating policies to ensure AI receives the necessary attention. She reaffirmed India's leadership in AI adoption and governance, highlighting the nation's proactive role in shaping global AI regulations.

Commending IIIT Kottayam's achievements, the Minister expressed her appreciation for the institute's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. She highlighted the presence of three incubation centres, including an Atal Incubation Centre and two MSME centres, supporting entrepreneurial ventures. She also acknowledged the institute's robust research ecosystem, with over 400 research papers published by faculty and students, including contributions from undergraduate students.

The event marked a significant milestone for IIIT Kottayam, reinforcing the government's vision of strengthening India's position as a global leader in technology, research, and innovation. (ANI)

