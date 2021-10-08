New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India recorded 21,257 new cases of COVID-19 and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of these, 12,288 COVID cases and 141 deaths were recorded in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Fails to Turn Up Before Police, Feared Absconding.

The cumulative cases of the COVID-19 in the country now stand at 3,39,15,569, while 4,50,127 have people succumbed to the infection so far.

According to the ministry, 24,963 recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,32,25,221. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.96 per cent.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Witnesses Chaos, Long Queues Due to Sudden Rush of Passengers (See Pics and Video).

The weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.64 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 1.53 per cent, the ministry stated.

A total of 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today. A total of 58,00,43,190 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India has administered over 93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)