New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): India recorded 2,529 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 32,282 which accounts for 0.07 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 3,553 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) was recorded at 4,40,43,436 on Thursday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.38 per cent.

"COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,49,845) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April 2022 onwards," read an official statement.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,22,057 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.62 crores (89,62,68,264) cumulative tests, said officials.

Earlier, 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', launched on July 15 this year to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive, concluded after administering over 15.92 crores of precaution doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry of Health said that over 13.01 lakh Special COVID vaccination camps were organized during these 75 days.

"In 75 days, across all states and UTs, 11,104 camps were organized at bus stations, 5,664 camps at railway stations, 511 camps at airports, over 1,50,004 camps at various schools and colleges, 4,451 camps at routes of religious yatras, and over 11,30,044 camps were organized at various private and government workplaces and industrial establishments," the statement from the ministry read.

The Ministry said that more than 76.18 lakh first dose, 2.35 crore second dose and 15.92 crore precaution dose had been administered in this period of 75 days.

"More than 24.73 lakh doses per day have been administered, including 20.68 lakh doses precaution dose per day," it said, adding that with the intervention of 75 days long free vaccination campaign, 27 per cent of the eligible population have now received their precaution dose as it was only 8 per cent earlier at the start of the initiative.

Under the COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava, all States and UTs were urged to run the campaign as a 'Jan Abhiyan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. Multiple special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States and UTs of North-India) as well as major Melas and congregations were organized.

Further, Special Vaccination Camps were organized at office complexes, industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, schools and colleges. (ANI)

