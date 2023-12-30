Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that currently under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is continuously moving forward on the path of development and progress.

"The period from 2014 to 2019 in the country was the period for fulfilling the needs, whereas the period from 2019 to 2024 is the period for fulfilling the aspirations," CM Dhami said. He was speaking after a felicitation ceremony in his honor organized at Guru Kripa Guest House Govardhan here.

While thanking the land of Braj and the people of Braj, the Chief Minister said that the honor he has received is not just his honor but this honor on the land of Braj is the honor of 1.25 crore people of Devbhoomi.

Paying homage to Lord Shri Krishna, Radha Rani and all the saints of Braj, the Chief Minister said that Mathura has been the confluence of various streams of 'Bhakti movement'.

"Today this devotional yagya is being taken forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the blessings of Lord Shri Krishna. Not only this, for the first time under the government led by Prime Minister Modi, the country has come out of the mentality of slavery," CM Dhami said.

"Today a grand and divine temple of Lord Ram is being built, which we all will witness on 22 January. In this direction, the Prime Minister is going to inaugurate the international airport and the grand railway station along with many other schemes in Ayodhya on Saturday. Ramlala, we will come and build the temple there, the wish is being fulfilled," he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is writing a new story of development.

The Chief Minister said that those who opened fire on the Ram devotees would neither have been able to build the Ram temple, nor removed Article 370, nor been able to remove triple talaq.

This is the ability of Prime Minister Modi only to keep moving forward on the path of duty without bowing down, getting tired or wavering, the Chief Minister said.

He said that with the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, he too is serving the people of Uttarakhand without getting tired and without wavering.

In the last two and a half years, the Uttarakhand government has taken many such important and tough decisions in state, which were not possible in the last 23 years, said the Chief Minister.

"On one hand, we implemented the country's toughest anti-copying law in Uttarakhand, on the other hand, we also made a law to stop religious conversion, for the first time in the state, action was taken against land jihad, on the other hand, we did not shy away from taking action against the corrupt for the first time. Along with this, we also started the system of 30 percent reservation for the women of the state. Not only this, now we are also preparing to implement Uniform Civil Code of Conduct in Devbhoomi. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, steps have been taken in this direction to maintain the original form of this Devbhoomi," the Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, the period from 2024 to 2029 will pave the way for making India a world leader again. During his visits to England and other countries, he himself experienced the honor and respect of the country, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's fame is being celebrated all over the world, it is our duty to participate in this development journey of India.

Today, free ration to the poor under "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana", permanent houses to the poor under "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana", and free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor under "Ayushman Bharat Yojana". Lakhs of farmers are getting the benefits and honorarium directly into their bank accounts through "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi", not only this, there are many other schemes whose benefits are being availed by the common man, the Chief Minister said.

He said that the construction of Baba Vishwanath Temple in Kashi and the grand corridor of Mahakallok in Ujjain, beautification of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham is a clear indication that today not only our temples but also our culture is being protected and promoted.

The Chief Minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand reconstruction of Shri Kedarnath temple area with grandeur and under the master plan of Shri Badrinath, the construction work is going on at a fast pace.

"The identity of Uttarakhand has increased in the country and the world due to the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Adi Kailash and Parvati Kund situated at an altitude of 18 thousand feet. This year, 56 lakh pilgrims participated in the Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand. This is definitely a good sign for religious tourism in the state,"Dhami said. (ANI)

