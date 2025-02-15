New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the importance of a robust industrial system and clear vision to propel the country forward, and also raised questions over the government's understanding of modern technological advancements, particularly in the field of drones and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the Prime Minister delivered "teleprompter" speeches without understanding the underlying technologies.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video highlighting how drones have revolutionized warfare by integrating batteries, motors, and optics, enabling unprecedented manoeuvrability and communication on the battlefield.

"Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors and optics to manoeuver and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways. But drones are not just one technology - they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system. Unfortunately, PM Modi has failed to grasp this," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

https://x.com/rahulgandhi/status/1890719941281841153?s=48&t=nilsG_0xE8cTogroY-U8_g

"While he delivers 'teleprompter' speeches on AI, our competitors are mastering new technologies. India needs a strong production base, not empty words," he added.

He pointed out that while India has immense potential in talent, scale, and drive, the country's future in innovation cannot be shaped by "empty words" and superficial promises.

The Congress leader emphasised that India must shift its focus from speeches to action, with a clear vision to foster industrial prowess and create job opportunities for the nation's youth.

"India has immense talent, scale and drive. We must have a clear vision and build real industrial prowess to give our youth jobs and lead India into the future," his post read.

Rahul Gandhi also stressed that India needs to take concrete steps toward advancing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and drones to ensure the nation becomes technologically rich and creates ample employment opportunities for its youth.

"Countries around the world are rapidly working on technologies like AI and drones. We should also take concrete steps in this direction so that we become technologically rich and create employment opportunities for the youth," he stated.

The Congress leader has also invited individuals working in AI, the drone sector, or anyone with suggestions to enhance these technologies, to share their ideas.

"If you are working in the field of AI or drones or have any suggestions to develop these technologies, share with us on this link. We will listen to the voice of India," he said, emphasising the need for collective efforts to build a strong, innovative technological future. (ANI)

