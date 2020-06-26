New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Central government on Friday informed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has inducted 11 new diagonstic labs dedicated to COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

India now has 1,016 diagnostic labs. In the past 24 hours, 2,15,446 tests have been conducted. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 77,76,228.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 2,85,636. This has led to the recovery rate touching 58.24 per cent. (ANI)

