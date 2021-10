New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new drone policy in the country is already showing great results and highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.

Addressing the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat today, PM Modi said, "One of the things that is capturing people's imagination is the usage of drones in India. Youngsters and the world of start-ups are very interested in this subject."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Aspiring Model Sedated, Filmed in Nude by Woman and Her Associates at Guest House in Lucknow.

"The drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in recent times. The new drone policy is already showing great results," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "On August 25 this year, the country came up with a new Drone Policy. This policy has been made according to the present and future possibilities related to Drone. In this, you will no longer have to get involved in filling up many forms, nor will you have to pay high fees as before."

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: First Patient Found Infected in Kanpur, 10 Teams Set Up To Check the Spread of Virus.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that Nano-urea was sprayed in fields through drones in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. "Drones are also playing their role in COVID vaccine campaign. We saw this in Manipur, where vaccines were delivered via a drone to an island. Telangana also did trials for vaccine delivery by drone," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said, "India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones. India is working extensively on using drones for transportation."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)