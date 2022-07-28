New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) India on Thursday expressed deep concern over the execution of four pro-democracy activists by Myanmar's military government and asserted that the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld in the country.

There have been strong international condemnation and anguish following the executions.

Also Read | Snake in Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express Train Creates Panic Among Passengers.

"We have noted these developments in Myanmar with deep concern. As a neighbouring country of Myanmar, we have always highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the issue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to a media query on the issue during his weekly press conference.

Also Read | Mother Being Natural Guardian of Child Has Right to Decide Surname After Father’s Demise, Says Supreme Court.

"The rule of law and democratic process must be upheld. As a friend of the people of Myanmar, we will continue to support Myanmar's return to democracy and stability," Bagchi said.

On Monday, Myanmar's military junta announced the execution of the four activists alleging that they were involved in "terror acts" against the administration.

On Thursday, the G7 grouping condemned the executions.

"These executions, the first in Myanmar in over 30 years, and the absence of fair trials show the junta's contempt for the unwavering democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar," it said in a statement.

It said those executed were democracy activists Kyaw Min Yu (known as 'Ko Jimmy'), former Member of Parliament Phyo Zeyar Thaw, as well as Aung Thura Zaw and Hla Myo Aung.

On February 1 last year, Myanmar's military grabbed power in a coup after detaining Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD). The country witnessed massive protests following the coup.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)