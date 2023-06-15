Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday expressed India's readiness to collaborate with G20 countries in addressing challenges faced by the agriculture sector.

While addressing a press briefing on the first day of the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Minister exuded hope that India would find solutions to these challenges through deliberations at the G20 meeting.

Tomar said, "The government is encouraging crop diversification in order to enable the farmers to get more revenue and minimise losses. Many initiatives have been implemented in states like Punjab and Haryana."

He hoped that farmers across the country will also adopt the changes in the coming years.

The government is also encouraging organic farming and has spent Rs 1500 crores so far on implementation, he added.

Union Minister Tomar said, "India is developing climate-resilient seeds so as to mitigate crop losses due to climate change and such initiatives will be useful to other countries facing similar climate change-related issues."

G20 meetings have been receiving overwhelming responses from foreign delegates and international organisations.

The inaugural session will be held tomorrow which will be followed by ministerial meetings. On the agenda issues related to food security, nutrition, digital technologies, agribusiness, climate change, sustainable agriculture etc for discussed, the release stated. (ANI)

