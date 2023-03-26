New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): India recorded 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said that India's active caseload currently stands at 9,433.

The total recoveries are at 4,41,63,883 with 1,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

The Daily positivity rate and Weekly Positivity Rate stand at 1.56 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively.

According to the official release, 92.09 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, out of which 1,21,147 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the mass vaccination drive in the country, 220.65 crore total vaccine doses (95.20 crore Second Dose and 22.86 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 7,955 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

