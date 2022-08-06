New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): India recorded as many as 19,406 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

On Friday, India recorded 19,893 COVID-19 cases.

The tally of COVID-19 cases is now at 4,41,26,994 including 1,34,793 active cases. Active cases account for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 19,928 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,34,65,552.

The single-day rise of 49 fatalities has pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,26,649, the government data added.

The daily positivity rate, as per the government data, is at 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 4.63 per cent. The data further informed that 87.75 crore of total tests have been conducted so far of which 3,91,187 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, over 205.92 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed and wrote, "This has been achieved by collective efforts. India has administered over 10 crore (100 million) precautionary doses. 10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. Under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership, 'Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults."

This comes after the government started providing free precautionary for all adults in the age group of 18-75 years at government COVID vaccination centres as part of the Central government's 75-day booster drive. (ANI)

