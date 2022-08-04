New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): India on Thursday witnessed an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 infections as it recorded 19,893 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, India recorded 17,135 cases of COVID-19.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,36,478 at the rate of 0.31 per cent.

The Ministry informed that the COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,26,530.

As many as 20,419 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 infection is now at 4,34,24,029, taking the country's current recovery rate to 98.50 per cent.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 4.94 per cent and 4.64 per cent, respectively.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 205.22 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Ministry said 87.67 crore total tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 4,03,006 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

As India continues to report over 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight.

"Our fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

