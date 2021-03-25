New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,87,534 including 3,95,192 active cases and 1,12,31,650 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,692 .

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,65,021 samples were tested on March 24.

"A total number of samples tested up to March 24 is 23,75,03,882 including 10,65,021 samples tested yesterday," said ICMR.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the new COVID-19 cases and together they account for 77.44 per cent of the new cases, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 5,31,45,709 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)

