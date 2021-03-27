New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): India recorded 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 30,386 recoveries, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,19,08,910 including 4,52,647 active cases and 1,12,95,023 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,61,240.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,82,451 active coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,64,915 samples were tested on March 24.

A total of 5,81,09,773 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)

