New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): India on Saturday recorded the highest-ever single day peak of 63,631 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the recoveries exceed the active cases by more than 15 lakh and the recovery rate stands at 74.69 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to an official release, India's daily tests have scaled a new peak of 10,23,000.

Also Read | Coronavirus in India: 63,631 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours; Recoveries Exceed Active Cases by More Than 15 Lakh.

With this high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the Recovery Rate has reached 74.69 per cent. This has also led to declining Case Fatality Rate, which stands at a new low of 1.87 per cent today.

India's total recoveries now exceed the total active cases (6,97,330) by more than 15 lakhs. The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 23.43 per cent of the total positive cases.

Also Read | Haryana: IG Hemant Kalson Booked And Arrested For Misbehaving With 2 Women in Panchkula.

Early identification through aggressive TESTING, comprehensive surveillance & contact TRACING along with a focus on timely and efficient clinical TREATMENT of patients have ensured speedy recovery. The higher number of recoveries and declining fatality have shown that India's graded and pro-active strategy is delivering results on the field.

Building on the continuum of care approach, the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively and TREATING efficiently, focussed attention on effective surveillance and house-to-house contact tracing has led to early detection and identification of COVID-19 cases.

The mild and moderate cases are treated under supervised home isolation. As per the standardized clinical management protocol based on the holistic Standard of Care approach, the critical and severe patients are hospitalised and provided the best medical care. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)