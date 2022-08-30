New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): India registered 5,439 new cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry Of Health and Family Welfares on Tuesday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 65,732 while active cases stand at 0.15 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.66 per cent.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Math Teacher, School Clerk Beaten by Class 9 Students in Dumka for Giving Poor Marks in Practical Exam.

In the last 24 hours, 22,031 people recovered from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 4,38,25024 while 5,439 new cases were recorded.

A total of 212.17 crore total doses of Vaccine have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive while 26,36,224 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Pleas Against Polygamy and Nikah Halala: Supreme Court Issues Notice, Hearing To Begin After Dusshera Holidays.

The daily Positivity rate stands at 1.70 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.64 per cent.

A total of 88.55 crore tests have been conducted so far while 3,20,418 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Monday lauded Indian assistance to the Maldives during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the "Travel Bubble" which saved the island's economy.

He also highlighted India's role in giving COVID vaccines to least developed and smaller countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)