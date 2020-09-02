New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday.

With 1,045 new deaths reported in the country, the cumulative toll reached 66,333 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra has 1,98,866 active coronavirus cases while Andhra Pradesh reported 1,01,210 active cases.

10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

"54% #COVID19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group," MOHFW tweeted.According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age.14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group.In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths.36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age.51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above. (ANI)

