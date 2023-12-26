New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID have been reported in the country till December 25, Health Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

As many as 34 cases were reported from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, 4 Tamil Nadu and two from Telangana, the sources said.

The total number of active cases in the country was recorded at 4,170.

Karnataka reported 436 cases, Kerala 3096, Maharashtra 168, Gujarat 56, and Tamil Nadu 139 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, amid rising concerns over the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus, Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS Delhi said, "This is the season when you will see viral infection, respiratory infection becoming more. Every year we see them whether it's influenza, COVID, RSV or other viral infections. And that happens because of the temperature and crowding."

"As it's a holiday season, people travel so they will carry the virus with them. There are crowds and many of the crowds stay indoors because of the cold weather, which leads to the spread of infection which is different in different people. So I would say what we need to do is first of all COVID appropriate behaviour like wash your hands regularly if you have a cough, and cold so that you don't spread the infection to others," he added.

He further said, "Avoid going to crowded places, especially if you have a fever, cough and cold because you may be spreading the infection to others."

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. (ANI)

