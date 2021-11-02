New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): India reported 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload of the country now stands at 1,53,776, which is the lowest in 250 days.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The country's active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases reported so far, currently at 0.45 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With a total of 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours, a total of 3,36,83,581 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The weekly positivity rate is 1.16 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.03 per cent.

As per the ministry, over 61.02 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)