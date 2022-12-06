New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The country logged in 164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 98.80 per cent, as per a bulletin by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

India's Active caseload of COVID-19 currently stands at 4,345, which is 0.01 per cent of the total cases, added the bulletin. Earlier on Monday, the country reported 4,434 active cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.12 per cent

So far, India has conducted 90.76 crore Covid tests, of which 1,63,671 were undertaken in the last 24 hours alone.

Under the Nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 219.94 crores vaccinations so far as per provisional reports, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

A total of 42,506 doses had been administered in the last 24 hours (ANI)

