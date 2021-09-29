New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India reported 18,870 new COVID-19 infections and 378 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of 18,870 cases across India, 11,196 were reported in Kerala.

India's active caseload stands at 2,82,520, which is the lowest in the last 194 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.84 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 378 deaths, the total death count has gone up to 4,47,751.

According to the health ministry, the recovery of 28,178 patients in the last 24 hours has taken the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,29,86,180.

India's recovery rate presently stands at 97.83 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As many as 15,04,713 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative tests so far in the country to 56,74,50,185.

The country has also administered 87.66 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 87,66,63,490 out of which 54,13,332 were administered in the last 24 hours. This has been achieved through 85,33,076 sessions. (ANI)

