New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): India witnessed a slight increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 2,124 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India on Tuesday reported 1,675 new cases.

With this, the active caseload currently stands at 14,971 and the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate is 0.46 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.49 per cent.

As many as 1,977 people recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,26,02,714. The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent.

As per the health ministry, the death toll has climbed to 5,24,507 with 77 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

India conducted 4,58,924 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 84.79 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 192.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Health Ministry said that more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free-of-cost channels and through the direct state procurement category.

Over 16.14 Cr (16,14,73,595) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

