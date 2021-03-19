New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): As many as 39,726 new COVID-19 cases and 20,654 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331, including 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,370 including 154 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 13,601 new COVID-19 cases and 12,174 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Friday as per the Union Health Ministry. The state also reported 58 deaths in this period

While Delhi recorded 225 of 2,927 fresh cases of the deadly virus with 381 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, out of 6,31,756 recoveries.

Punjab witnessed a total of 14,366 cases of coronavirus with 1,046 new cases in the last 24 hours today. As many as 1,84,848 people have been recovered from the virus and 1,291 discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,13,70,546 samples up to Thursday had been tested for the coronavirus. 10,57,383 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI).

