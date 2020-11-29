New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): As the country reported 41,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a three-city tour to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to personally review the development and manufacturing of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister's visit to Pune's Serum Institute of India, Ahmedabad's Zydus Biotech Park and Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech earlier today was aimed at getting the first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in the country's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 93,51,110 cases of COVID-19 have been reported thus far including 87,59,969 recoveries and 4,54,940 active cases.

Four hundred and eighty-five fatalities related to the deadly virus were recorded within 24 hours pushing the death toll to 1,36,200.

Maharashtra reported 5,965 new COVID-19 cases, 3,937 recoveries, and 75 deaths on Saturday, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state stand at 18,14,515 including 16,76,564 recoveries and 89,905 active cases. The death toll stands at 46,986.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases, 880 recoveries/discharges and 17 deaths on Saturday. The total cases in the city rose to 2,81,874 including 2,55,345 recoveries/discharges and 10,773 deaths. Active cases stand at 12,753.

Delhi reported 4,998 new COVID-19 cases, 6,512 recoveries, and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department on Saturday. The total cases stand at 5,61,742 including 5,16,166 recoveries and 36,578 active cases. The death toll rose to 8,998.

West Bengal reported 3,459 new COVID19 cases, 3,487 discharges, and 52 deaths in last 24 hours, said State Health Department on Saturday. The total cases in the state stand at 4,77,446 including 24,537 active cases and 4,44,587 discharges. The death toll stands at 8,322.

Rajasthan reported 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 2178 recoveries/discharges, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state stand at 2,62,805. Total recoveries stand at 2,31,780. The active cases in the state stand at 28,751 while the death toll rose to 2,274.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,634 new COVID-19 cases, 1,317 discharges, and 13 deaths on Saturday, according to State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state stands at 2,03,231 including 1,85,013 total recoveries and 14,981 active cases. The death toll stands at 3,237.

Karnataka reported 1,522 new COVID-19 cases, 2,133 recoveries, and 12 deaths, according to the State Health Department on Saturday. The total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 8,82,608 including 8,46,082 recoveries and 24,757 active cases. The death toll rose to 11,750 in the state.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,430 new COVID-19 cases, 1,453 discharges, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state stand at 7,79,046 including 7,56,279 recoveries and 11,073 active cases. The death toll stands at 11,694.

As many as 745 new COVID-19 cases, 576 discharges and 28 deaths were reported in Punjab on Saturday, according to the health department. Total cases in the State rose to 1,50,805, including 1,38,206 recoveries and 4,765 deaths. Active cases stand at 7,834.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the team comprising doctors and scientists. He stressed that India considers vaccines as not only vital to good health but also as a global good, and it is the country's duty to assist other countries, including the nations in our neighbourhood, in the collective fight against the virus.

He asked the scientists to express their free and frank opinion on how the country could further improve its regulatory process. The scientists also presented an overview of how they are also developing various new and repurposed drugs to better fight COVID-19. (ANI)

