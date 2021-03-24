New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,34,058 including 3,68,457 active cases and 1,12,05,160 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,441.

With 2,31,942 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state. 22,47,495 recovered from the disease while 53,589 people died in the state.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,25,628 samples were tested on March 23. A total of 23,64,38,861 samples had been tested up to March 23.

A total of 5,08,41,286 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday. (ANI)

